Program helps parents who don’t understand how to fill out forms

There are resources available for immigrants in Bourbon County, but two school employees believe what’s available isn’t enough.
So, as school gets back in session, Sarah Sturgeon, a first-grade teacher at Cane Ridge Elementary in Paris and Lesley Brown, a family resource director for Bourbon County Schools, have launched Café Americano.
The program hopes to overcome the gap Spanish-speaking parents, grandparents and guardians may have in doing such things as filling out forms to go on field trips. It will also connect them to resources for other non-English speakers.
The first Café Americano meeting is 7 p.m. Thursday. It will focus on school forms from the Bourbon County School district. Other meetings after Thursday will be open to the Bourbon County community and will be held on the second Saturday of each month in the community room of the Paris-Bourbon County Public Library.
Sturgeon said she hopes the community meetings will help to bridge a gap by connecting families with similar situations. The district currently has a migrant program, which is funded by the federal government to help the needs of migratory agricultural workers. The program assists schools with bilingual education, but Sturgeon said she feels that is not enough.
“Something we lack in this district is interpreters,” she said, citing an example.
The women are basing the program on the book, Explain This To Me: Our US School, which serves as a Spanish-English guide for teachers. The book was authored by Christel Broady, a Georgetown College education professor.
Broady was happy to hear that her book served as an inspiration for Sturgeon, who she taught. And she’s pleased to know about Café Americano.
“It’s really up to them. They are the only link between the immigrant community and the school community,” she said.
Program coordinates hope to help both parents and students, Sturgeon said.
“They’re so eager as a family to help their kids out and get the best education that they can, but they don’t know who to ask to get that information. So that’s where we’re going to come in,” she said.
Similar ideas were being implemented in Lexington and Sturgeon thought it would be a good idea to implement them in Bourbon County.
Sturgeon hopes a wide gambit of community professionals will attend the program to talk about immigration issues, among others.
“We have some families who have kids with special needs and so I want to get some doctors in there to talk about those kind of things. I’d love to get some lawyers in there to talk about immigration and green cards and all that stuff,” she said.
Sturgeon said many students were “scared to death” about deportation following the election of President Donald Trump and she wanted to assure students that there were resources for legal immigrants.
Though Brown and Sturgeon are with Bourbon County Schools, families enrolled in the Paris Independent school district can participate.
“I know we’re two separate school districts, but for all of us, it’s one community,” she said. “That’s why we really want to combine the school districts and make sure that is open to everyone in the community.”
According to the 2016 Census estimates, Bourbon County’s population is 6.6 percent of the general population or about 1,320 people. Bourbon County’s Hispanic student population was 350 students or 13 percent of the entire student population, during the 2015-2016 school year. Hispanics make up about 17.6 percent of the United States population, or 57 million people.
Debbie Horn, a Bourbon County library employee, said the meetings will a plus for Bourbon County.
“I know having been a parent ... I’m American and English is my language, it still can be daunting. So to go to another country and have to go through all the hoops, I can’t imagine what it would be like for me having to go to another country and get my children in school,” she said.
Horn said she will be hosting a story time session for kids and coloring activities while their parents attend the meeting.
Bourbon County Schools went back in session Aug. 9.
Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader
