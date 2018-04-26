Traffic stop leads to chase, crash in Bourbon County home.

A vehicle involved in a police chase split in half after crashing into a home in Bourbon County Thursday morning.





The vehicle caught fire following the crash, but no one was seriously injured, according to WKYT.

Police told WKYT the chase began when the driver fled a traffic stop. The driver stopped the car at a light and forced two passengers out of the vehicle at gunpoint, according to LEX 18.

The driver then fled, but crashed a mile later into the home on Winchester Road in Paris, WKYT reported.

LEX 18 reported that a young boy's room is at the front of the house where the crash occurred, but he had just gone into his parent's room prior to the wreck.

The driver's charges have not been announced. Needles were found inside of the car, according to LEX 18.