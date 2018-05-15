Balloons make people happy. This horse? Not so much.

A Bourbon County woman has sounded the alarm about balloon releases.
Carrie Brogden, who manages Machmer Hall Farm in Paris, said in a Facebook post Sunday that a yearling had gotten a balloon tangled in his mane and was spooked so badly that he bolted through a fence, scraping himself up.
"Ever wonder where those released balloons end up?" Brogden wrote. "They do not disappear or biodegrade. Here is one of our yearlings today that got one tangled in his mane and bolted thru a fence (you cannot make this stuff up). Luckily he only has some scrapes but could have been a lot worse!!!!"
The post had been shared more than 9,000 times by Tuesday night.
Brogden told WKYT that she was just trying to raise awareness about the consequences that balloon releases can have, and she is pleased that people are thinking about alternatives.
"People are trying to say 'well, what can we do instead' and if we could come up with a different way it would be wonderful,'" Brogden told the television station. "If this post helps maybe solve that, that would be a dream come true."
She said the colt is expected to make a complete recovery.
Machmer Hall was recently made headlines because of a heartwarming story of how a mare whose foal had died adopted a foal whose mother had rejected him.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has warned that balloons can be fatal to birds, marine animals and other wildlife that can mistake them for food and eat them or become tangled in the strings.
A Florida-based organization, Balloons Blow, has a website dedicated to educating the public about the pollution caused by balloon releases.
