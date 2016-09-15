Improv class at homeless shelter gives clients a chance to be seen and heard

Steve Yeary is a big man with a big voice and, recently, happily, acted like a crybaby, cab driver running for president.
He’ll gladly re-enact that improv character when asked, a combination of infantile wailing and vote wrangling in rapid combination.
Yeary is part of an improv troupe at the Clark County Homeless Coalition, where he is also a resident of the Wainscott House, a shelter that can house 15 people.
The weekly class is something Yeary looks forward to, he said. “It gives you a chance to laugh at each other but not in a mean way,” said Yeary, who has lived at Wainscott for about six months. “It also gets you out of your comfort zone.”
One of the basic rules for improv, is “always say YES.” And when Ryan Bradney suggested an improv troupe for the coalition clients at the Executive Director Terry Davidson said just that.
Now, once a week folks, who are staying at the shelter or getting support from the non-profit as they are rebuilding their lives, meet for an improv class. And for an hour they can concentrate on laughter, working together, listening and being heard. Word of the coalition group has spawned a community troupe which is performing a benefit Saturday. The money will go to the shelter.
“I know our residents have a lot of stress in their lives,” said Davidson. “They really need to see that it’s possible to still laugh.”
The Clark County Homeless Coalition was formed in 2009 and opened a transitional housing program in 2011. Davidson said 15 people can live at the shelter and it is one of the few in the state that allow men, women and children under one roof which means families can stay together.
The organization helped 200 people last year and the waiting list for housing is long and ever growing, she said. The non-profit serves Clark, Powell, Estill and Montgomery counties. It not only offers housing, but case management, education, and help in obtaining medical, dental and child care.
So, when people have so many needs, why spend time and energy on something like improv?
Davidson has a philosophy of using people’s gifts to their best advantage and Bradney has a gift for improv.
Bradney, who is also pastor of Winchester’s First Presbyterian Church, grew up in Illinois. He had a high school teacher who taught improv and he also did improv in college. It is a way to relieve stress and practice life skills, he said.
“It changed the my life,” he said. “It helped me see I was someone who mattered.” And improv allowed him to, “see the arts beyond entertainment.”
Throughout the class on a recent Thursday, between the actors pretending to be presidential candidates with strange quirks or unruly middle school students ignoring a lesson on dinosaurs, there was a lot of talk about the importance of community and problem solving.
But with Bradney acting as moderator it still felt more like play than preaching. Among the improv acts are two shelter volunteers, both named Janet. Janet Ballard said she wasn’t especially sold on improv when she started.
“I’m actually pretty shy,” said Ballard, “I didn’t really want to come back after the first time.” But Ballard, who carries herself in the real world with the warm, but reserved air of a Southern lady, portrayed a pretty convincing middle school bully during class.
The give and take of improv has benefits outside of class as well, Bradney said. It helps the clients to feel connected to him and the volunteers allowing them to open up about their struggles and work through issues.
For Yeary it’s a chance to return to a passion of his youth. As a teenager, he said, he often did skits and productions with his church youth group.
The homeless tend to feel invisible, Bradney said. Out on the streets, even in a place as small as Winchester, people tend to look past them not at them. Roaring like a wild beast in a skit about animals in the woods “gives them a chance to be heard in a way they have never had before.”
Mary Meehan: 859-231-3261, @HlMaryMeehan
If you go
Community Improv
Where: Leeds Center for the Arts, 37 N. Main St., Winchester
When: 7:30 p.m., Sept. 17
Tickets: Adults, $12; children, students, $8
For more information: (859) 744-6437, LeedsCenter.org
