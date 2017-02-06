Six-month-old killed when car slams rock wall on Interstate 64

A 6-month-old infant died at a hospital Sunday morning, hours after a single-vehicle crash in Clark County.
Leilani Adams died shortly after 8:30 a.m. Sunday at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, according to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.
Leilani was in a child safety seat when the car crashed Sunday shortly after 3 a.m., according to Clark County Sheriff Berl Perdue.
A man and woman were injured in the crash. The driver, the woman, said another vehicle forced hers off the road, and it hit a rock wall, Perdue said. There were no witnesses to confirm the woman’s statement, Perdue said.
Funeral arrangements for Leilani were pending.
Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader
Comments