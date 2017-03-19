One dead, four injured in Sunday Clark County crash, reports say

A fatal Sunday afternoon crash happened in Clark County on U.S. 60, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.
The crash happened near Cassell Creek Golf Course. Deputies from the Clark County Sheriff's Office told the news station an SUV was driving east on U.S. 60 when they think it collided head-on with a truck heading west. Deputies say a third truck was also hit, but they have not said who may be at fault.
An adult female passenger from the SUV died in the wreck, while four others were taken to UK Hospital, with some having serious injuries, police told the news station.
The Clark County Sheriff's Office is investigating. The names of the victims have not been released.
The road was closed while police investigated the crash.
