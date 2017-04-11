‘Vanderpump’ spinoff ‘Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky’ coming soon

Jax Taylor and his girlfriend Brittany Cartwright recently filmed a “Vanderpump Rules” spinoff in Clark County.
Titled “Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky,” the series is set to debut sometime this summer. It is a Bravo spinoff of “Vanderpump Rules,” which is a spinoff of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” which stars alpha housewife and restaurateur Lisa Vanderpump, her posh accent, her closet that’s bigger than your house and her purse dog Giggy.
“Vanderpump Rules” is about the staff at the Vanderpump restaurant Sur, where attractive young people talk about sex ... a lot. Jax was one of those young people, often a villainous one in a cast that for sure included no MacArthur Genius Grant material.
So Jax and Brittany — a girl who is country as country can be about 20 minutes from the University of Kentucky — came to Kentucky to see if they could make this relationship work, according to the recently released series trailer. The trailer features barnyard animals, big fields, feisty relatives, Jax proclaiming his determination to get married quickly, Jax fretting that he would quickly get bored here in flyover territory and several politically incorrect statements from Jax that you can figure out for yourself.
The trailer indicates that the show is the kind material networks run in the summer when viewers are presumed to be too distracted to follow involved storylines like which Housewife is miffed at another for not wearing enough undergarments.
Brittany’s family seems to be made up of sensible people who would like Jax to marry Brittany, God knows why.
