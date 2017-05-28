School transformed into home for female veterans gets nearer to opening

Volunteer Lanny Evans picked up weeds, with the help of the center's mascot, 'Piper', at the future home of Lady Veterans Connect, 11400 Irvine Rd. in Trapp. The former Trapp Elementary School in Clark County is being outfitted into home for women veterans by Lady Veterans Connect, which is headquartered in Lexington. Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com