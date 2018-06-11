Firefighters remain at Winchester recycling facility fire 2 days after it started

Two days after a fire began in a pile of scrap metal, firefighters remain on the scene to combat smoldering and additional hotspots.
Fire officials are "maintaining" areas that are still smoking at Stuff Recycling facility off Lexington Road and expect to be working throughout the day on Monday, Clark County firefighter Luke Bush said. A cause of the fire has yet to be determined.
A large pile of scrap metal and auto parts at the facility started burning at about 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Crews reportedly had used about 350,000 gallons of water on the blaze.
As of Sunday afternoon, the blaze had been reduced to smoldering metal and steam. Lexington police shut down outbound Winchester Road at Haley Road by 6 p.m. Saturday, and the road remained closed into Sunday afternoon. As of Monday, there were no further road closures, according to Winchester police.
When the blaze was at its worst, there were fire crews from a dozen surrounding counties helping Clark County firefighters put out flames.
The Lexington Fire Department originally sent five engines, one ladder truck and other units to the scene. Lexington Battalion Chief Brad Whittaker said late Saturday that the department had about 24 people on site.
Stuff is a metal and electronic scrapping facility, according to the company's website.
