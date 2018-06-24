Man hit and killed by train in Clark County

A man has died in Clark County after he was struck by a train on Sunday, according to media reports.
County coroner Robert Gayheart told the Winchester Sun that the man was killed Sunday morning when a train struck him near Enterprise Drive in the Industrial Park. The man appeared to be anywhere between 25 and 45 years old.
The area where the man was hit includes several factories and businesses, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader's reporting partner.
The victim's name has not been released, and Gayheart told the Winchester Sun that authorities expect to learn more in an autopsy scheduled for Monday.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Comments