Kentucky basketball picture day offers early look at the 2016-17 Wildcats

Kentucky mens basketball held photo day for local media at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington.
Kentucky Wildcats forward Wenyen Gabriel (32) and Kentucky Wildcats forward Sacha Killeya-Jones (1) waited their turn for photos during the University of Kentucky's men's basketball photo day held in Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Ky., Thursday, September 15, 2016.
Kentucky Wildcats forward Derek Willis (35) during the University of Kentucky's men's basketball photo day held in Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Ky., Thursday, September 15, 2016.
Kentucky Wildcats forward Sacha Killeya-Jones (1) was on his phone during the University of Kentucky's men's basketball photo day held in Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Ky., Thursday, September 15, 2016.
Kentucky Wildcats guard Isaiah Briscoe (13) went in for layup during the University of Kentucky's men's basketball photo day held in Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Ky., Thursday, September 15, 2016.
Kentucky Wildcats guard Dominique Hawkins (25) laughed during the University of Kentucky's men's basketball photo day held in Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Ky., Thursday, September 15, 2016.
Kentucky Wildcats forward Tai Wynyard (14) during the University of Kentucky's men's basketball photo day held in Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Ky., Thursday, September 15, 2016.
Kentucky Wildcats guard Malik Monk (5) went up for a photo during the University of Kentucky's men's basketball photo day held in Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Ky., Thursday, September 15, 2016.
Kentucky Wildcats forward Sacha Killeya-Jones (1) went up for a dunk while being photographed during the University of Kentucky's men's basketball photo day held in Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Ky., Thursday, September 15, 2016.
Kentucky Wildcats guard Isaiah Briscoe (13) and Kentucky Wildcats guard Malik Monk (5) shared a laugh during the University of Kentucky's men's basketball photo day held in Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Ky., Thursday, September 15, 2016. Briscoe had borrowed a camera from a photographer to take his own photos.
L-R: Kentucky Wildcats guard Brad Calipari (20) showed a photo to Isaiah Briscoe (13) as teammates Malik Monk (5), De'Aaron Fox (0), Wenyen Gabriel (32), Sacha Killeya-Jones (1), looked on during the University of Kentucky's men's basketball photo day held in Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Ky., Thursday, September 15, 2016.
Kentucky Wildcats guard Dominique Hawkins (25) waited to be photographed during the University of Kentucky's men's basketball photo day held in Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Ky., Thursday, September 15, 2016.
Kentucky Wildcats forward Derek Willis (35) dunked for a photo during the University of Kentucky's men's basketball photo day held in Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Ky., Thursday, September 15, 2016.
Kentucky Wildcats forward Edrice "Bam" Adebayo (3) are a bag of Cracker Jacks during the University of Kentucky's men's basketball photo day held in Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Ky., Thursday, September 15, 2016.
Kentucky Wildcats guard Dominique Hawkins (25), Kentucky Wildcats forward Derek Willis (35), Kentucky Wildcats guard Isaiah Briscoe (13) dribbled towards Kentucky Kernel photographer Taylor Pence, right, for a photo during the University of Kentucky's men's basketball photo day held in Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Ky., Thursday, September 15, 2016.
Kentucky Wildcats forward Derek Willis (35) and Kentucky Wildcats guard Dominique Hawkins (25) posed during the University of Kentucky's men's basketball photo day held in Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Ky., Thursday, September 15, 2016.
Kentucky Wildcats guard Isaiah Briscoe (13) shot with a camera belonging to a media member during the University of Kentucky's men's basketball photo day held in Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Ky., Thursday, September 15, 2016.
Kentucky Wildcats guard De'Aaron Fox (0) during the University of Kentucky's men's basketball photo day held in Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Ky., Thursday, September 15, 2016.
Kentucky Wildcats forward Wenyen Gabriel (32) during the University of Kentucky's men's basketball photo day held in Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Ky., Thursday, September 15, 2016.
Kentucky Wildcats forward Wenyen Gabriel (32), Kentucky Wildcats guard Brad Calipari (20), Kentucky Wildcats forward Sacha Killeya-Jones (1) waited their turn to be photographed during the University of Kentucky's men's basketball photo day held in Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Ky., Thursday, September 15, 2016.
Kentucky Wildcats guard Isaiah Briscoe (13) and Kentucky Wildcats guard Malik Monk (5) during the University of Kentucky's men's basketball photo day held in Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Ky., Thursday, September 15, 2016.
Kentucky Wildcats forward Isaac Humphries (15) waited to be photographed during the University of Kentucky's men's basketball photo day held in Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Ky., Thursday, September 15, 2016.
Kentucky Wildcats guard Mychal Mulder (11) photographed during the University of Kentucky's men's basketball photo day held in Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Ky., Thursday, September 15, 2016.
UK seniors Kentucky Wildcats guard Mychal Mulder (11), Kentucky Wildcats guard Dominique Hawkins (25), Kentucky Wildcats forward Derek Willis (35) during the University of Kentucky's men's basketball photo day held in Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Ky., Thursday, September 15, 2016.
Freshman Kentucky Wildcats L-R: Brad Calipari (20), Edrice "Bam" Adebayo (3), Malik Monk (5), Sacha Killeya-Jones (1), De'Aaron Fox (0), Wenyen Gabriel (32) during the University of Kentucky's men's basketball photo day held in Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Ky., Thursday, September 15, 2016.
Kentucky Wildcats guard De'Aaron Fox (0), Kentucky Wildcats guard Malik Monk (5), Kentucky Wildcats guard Isaiah Briscoe (13) were photographed during the University of Kentucky's men's basketball photo day held in Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Ky., Thursday, September 15, 2016.
