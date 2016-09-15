Fayette County

September 15, 2016 6:16 PM

Kentucky basketball picture day offers early look at the 2016-17 Wildcats

Herald-Leader Staff Report

Big Blue Madness is less than a month away so if University of Kentucky basketball is not a constant presence in your consciousness it’s coming in hot on re-entry.

The Wildcats hosted one of numerous preseason photo shoots — befitting a team expected to be ranked among the nation’s top five to start the 2016-17 season — for local media in Memorial Coliseum on Thursday.

A UK roster of 14 players was on display, all dressed in the new uniforms the Wildcats offered a peek at on Wednesday.

Coach John Calipari’s squad includes seniors Dominique Hawkins, Mychal Mulder and Derek Willis; sophomores Isaiah Briscoe, Jonny David, Isaac Humphries and Dillon Pulliam; redshirt freshman Tai Wynyard; and true freshmen Edrice “Bam” Adebayo, Brad Calipari, De’Aaron Fox, Wenyen Gabriel, Sacha Killeya-Jones and Malik Monk.

Big Blue Madness, Kentucky’s annual celebration of the beginning of basketball practice, takes place Oct. 14 in Rupp Arena.

Related content

Fayette County

Comments

Videos

2016 Doggie paddle

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos