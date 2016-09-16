Fayette County

Stepping up: Lexington wins national award for pedestrian improvements

By Beth Musgrave

Lexington was one of 18 cities to be honored Friday by the U.S. Department of Transportation for pedestrian and bicycle safety improvements.

Lexington won the “Challenge Award” for making improvements to sidewalks and focusing on improving pedestrian safety. Lexington has dedicated $1.5 million for crosswalk and Americans with Disability Act improvements. It has also pledged $750,000 for other sidewalk improvements. The city also recently unveiled a new data-driven system to rank roads for resurfacing.

The awards were given Friday in Washington, D.C., at the Safer People, Safer Streets Summit.

