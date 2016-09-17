Tiny House Roadshow in Lexington offers tips for going small and simple

The tiny house movement, equal parts housing trend and philosophical shift, is on display this weekend in Lexington.
“This is the first true paradigm shift in my lifetime,” said Dale Geist, founder of the Tiny House Roadshow at the Lexington Convention Center through Sunday. “People are really serious about this.”
Geist, who previously developed regular-size houses, said he started exploring tiny houses following the 2008 economic crash. He discovered the movement through websites like Tiny House Talk. HGTV has broadened the audience significantly, becoming tiny house central with Tiny House Big Living, Tiny House Builders and Tiny House Hunters.
Geist’s company, Tiny by Design Homes, has benefited along with the rest of the growing industry. He recently got two orders requesting a total of 1,000 homes.
Even 84 Lumber is getting into the tiny house business, offering four models all under 200 square feet with a starting price of $6,884.
Why go small?
TinyTalk.Com lists a simple life with minimal maintenance as the biggest draw.
Geist said another attractive feature is a “tiny house comes with a small space but even smaller payment.” And paring down your housing budget means money for other things, like travel.
“It’s freedom, honestly,” said Christie Primeaux, between strolls through the tiny houses on display.
She said she sees a tiny house as a way to get out from under a big mortgage payment. Tiny houses typically run from $35,000 to $70,000, Geist said. That, said Primeaux, who works to finding housing for the homeless, “is about the cost of a small house in a bad neighborhood.”
It’s freedom, honestly
Christie Primeaux, tiny house enthusiast
That brings the cost of a house, adjusted for inflation, back to the $30,600 average price of a house in the 1940s, when the Census started collecting housing figures, according to Census.gov. The average sale price of a house as of July 2016, according to the Census, is $355,800.
Primeaux said she was seriously considering a tiny house. So was her friend, Anna Preus, who said she tends to collect stuff she doesn’t need. “This will force me to get rid of some stuff,” she said.
Walking into the expo in Heritage Hall, the houses did indeed look, well, tiny. But the display models reveal just how much can fit in a tiny space.
A 280-square-foot model from Unique Tiny Homes, listed at $49,000, included an oven, a full-size refrigerator, a stacking washer and dryer, a sitting area, a separate bathroom with a tub, and a loft space for sleeping, accessible by steps.
Tanya Ward, one of the owners of Unique Tiny Homes, said it’s all about making the most of available storage. For example, the space under the stairs is all storage. A “pull out” extension in the loft creates 8 feet of closet space. And, she said, the walls are designed with room for additional storage space as needed.
Affordable housing with a small carbon footprint that can be moved easily are the biggest bonus selling points, say tiny house advocates. Some communities, like Detroit, see tiny houses as a means of helping the poor and homeless and eliminating urban blight.
The first unit of what will eventually be Detroit's largest tiny house neighborhood opened its doors Thursday. https://t.co/UFNCXCFSD5— Maureen Feighan (@mfeighan) September 8, 2016
And some 15 tiny house communities have sprung up across the country, said Bob Thomas, tiny house consultant for the The Village of Wildflowers in Flat Rock, N.C. The tiny house community, which had a display at the roadshow, offers 160 lots on 26 acres and the chance for owners to rent their property if they want to travel. Properties start at $69,000, and there is a special Village of Paws located on site to help with pets.
Only 39,000 for this adorable tiny house! Come in and see it today! pic.twitter.com/B3HY5GmBz9— VillageOfWildflowers (@TVOWFlatRock) September 12, 2016
One of the selling points is the lack of property taxes on the homes, but in some states the houses can still be taxed as RVs. You also need to find some land to put your tiny house on.
Still, Geist, who had his sons, wife and grandchildren helping with the roadshow, is a believer. He said he has been a man who likes stuff — he had three houses, a boat, and an RV before getting rid of them following the housing crash. He said he felt the freedom of letting that stuff go.
When he sold a house in Ohio the family hadn’t lived in for 10 years, he said, “I walked out of the driveway and it was a relief. The burden was done.”
While tiny houses might seem like a hipster sort of thing, Geist pointed out that baby boomers are also all in.
Getting out of acquisition mindset, he said, “is kind of act of rebellion.”
“They don’t want to be free,” he said, “they want to be totally free.”
Mary Meehan: 859-231-3261, @HlMaryMeehan
Tiny House Roadshow
When: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. Sept. 17; 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Sept. 18
Where: Lexington Convention Center
Tickets: $5, children 12-17; $10 ages 18-65; $9 over 65 and military.
More information: TinyHouseRoadshow.com
Comments