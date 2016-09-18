Week ahead: world’s largest skillet at Chicken Festival, Peace Prize winner at UK and more

Thursday
Peace Prize winner speaks at UK
2014 Nobel Peace Prize winner Kailash Satyarthi will speak at UK’s Gatton College of Business at 7:30 p.m. Satyarthi is known for improving child labor laws in India. The speech is free and open to the public but seating is limited and advanced registration is required. Register at Gatton.uky.edu/speaker-kailash.
Time to rake it in
It’s officially autumn. Start raking those leaves into the biggest pile you can, then let the kids go wild.
Who wants chicken?
The World Chicken Festival has a lot to cluck about, including a parade, live music and the world’s largest skillet — it takes 300 gallons of cooking oil to fill it, and it can cook 600 quarters of chicken at a time. The festival runs through Sunday in downtown London. (Chickenfestival.com)
TGIFriday
Mike Epps visits Comedy Off Broadway
The comedian and actor who appeared in ‘The Hangover’ and the Starz series ‘Survivor’s Remorse,’ headlines at Comedy Off Broadway. Show times are 8 and 10:30 p.m. Friday; 6, 8:30 and 11 p.m. Saturday; 7:15 p.m. Sunday. ($35 to $50; Comedyoffbroadway.com)
Saturday
St. Andrew Heritage Festival
The multicultural church celebrates its heritage with Middle East, Greek and Slavic food and dance with daily church tours and choir concerts. Admission is free. Hours are noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at St. Andrew Orthodox Church, 1136 Higbee Mill Road. (Standrewlexington.org)
Next generation of NASCAR stars at Sparta
Racing returns to Kentucky Speedway with the NASCAR XFINITY Series’ VisitMyrtleBeach.com 300 (8 p.m., NBCSN).
Comments