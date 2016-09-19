Speed, fog possible factors in fatal motorcycle crash on DeLong Road

A motorcyclist was killed Monday morning when he crashed into a fence, Lexington police said.
David Chereshnya, 21, died of blunt-force trauma, according to the Fayette County coroner’s office. Chereshnya’s address was not released..
The crash was reported just before 7 a.m. near 3566 Delong Road, police said.
Chereshnya appeared to have lost control, possibly due to speed and fog, police said. The motorcycle left the road and struck a plank fence. He died at the scene, police said.
DeLong Road between Tates Creek Road and Bridle Ridge Lane reopened to traffic about 9 a.m. Monday.
