Jessamine County: David West named president of Funeral Directors Association

David West, whose family operates Betts & West Funeral Home in Nicholasville, has been named president of the Funeral Directors Association of Kentucky at the association’s 134th annual convention. The convention provides funeral directors a way to receive and exchange information and return home with new ideas that allow them to better serve the families in their communities.
Old Time Radio Performance
Join the KCAL Old Time Radio troupe as they take you back to the golden years of radio for a special Halloween Fright Night performance at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 and at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Polvino Arts Center at 109 South Main Street in Nicholasville. The radio shows are dramatically performed with a live cast and sound effects just like the original broadcast. For ticket info, call 859-885-5363.
Art Talk: Fra Angelico, the Angel Painter
Visit the Art Depository for a free Art Talk on Fra Angelico, the Angel Painter, at 7 p.m. Tuesday at 106 East Maple Street in Nicholasville. Learn how this early Italian Renaissance painter became the patron saint of artists. Light refreshments served. For more information, call 859-885-0106.
Preschool Storytime
The Jessamine County Public Library will host Preschool Storytime for children 3 to 5 years old at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Wednesday at 600 South Main Street in Nicholasville. This story time is designed with an early literacy and school readiness focus. Group time includes 25 to 30 minutes of stories, poetry, fingerplays, singing and dancing. Participants can also enjoy an additional 10 to 15 minutes of an age-appropriate art project, physical activity or dramatic play. No registration is required. More at Jesspublib.org.
