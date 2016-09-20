Lex-Care: Single female with COPD needs $65.54 to pay utility bill

Angela Wallace, an Independence Place staff member, has made a referral to Lex-Care for a 57-year-old single female who is requesting assistance in the amount of $65.54 to pay a past-due Kentucky Utilities bill.
The client suffers from COPD and, with assistance from Independence Place, is working to find a part-time job and get approved for the budget plan with KU. With this assistance, the client will be able to once again live independently.
You can help: Lex-Care Inc., P.O. Box 1328, Lexington, KY 40588. Contact Lex-Care at (859) 699-9859, Lexcare.org or Lexcare.org@gmail.com.
Comments