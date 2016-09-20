Lexington police warn donors about this man

Lexington police warned businesses and residents Tuesday about a man who claims to be collecting donations on behalf of well-known groups.
Multiple incidents involving Kenneth Roth, 51, have been reported, according to police. Roth has asked for money for the Court Appointed Special Advocates Angel Tree program and claimed to be affiliated with United Way, the Make a Wish Foundation, churches and other local organizations.
Roth, who uses a wheelchair and might be homeless, doesn’t appear to be a volunteer or employee of any legitimate nonprofit group, police said in a news release.
Roth apparently hasn’t received any money through the scam, so he hadn’t been charged as of about noon Tuesday.
Anyone who gave Roth money or witnessed him portraying himself as a fundraiser for a nonprofit is asked to contact police at 859-258-3600.
