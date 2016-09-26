Fayette visitor with Zika virus prompts spraying in 40502

A Fayette County visitor with a confirmed case of Zika virus has prompted a Monday night mosquito spraying in the 40502 zip code, a release from the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department states.
The adult visitor with a laboratory-confirmed infection with Zika virus was visiting in the 40502 area, the press release issued Monday afternoon states. The person had traveled from an area where the virus is circulating and developed symptoms while visiting Lexington.
Zika is not known to be circulating in the mosquito population in Kentucky.
The spraying in 40502 will be done from 10 p.m-midnight Monday.
The rest of Lexington’s zip codes will be sprayed from 3 a.m.-6 a.m. on mornings from Sept. 27-Oct. 13. To view the scheduled spray routes, go to Lexington healthdepartment.org
Mosquito season does not end until the first frost, according to the release.
To report a standing water problem in your neighborhood call the Division of Environmental Health and Protection at (859) 231-9791.
