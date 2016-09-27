Fayette coroner asks for help finding relatives, friends of man who died

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help as they search for the family or friends of a man who died Sept. 16.
James Samuel Crawford, 59, died at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital and listed a friend as his emergency contact, according to the coroner’s office. The friend is not financially able to assume responsibility of the funeral arrangements, but says she believes Crawford has family in the Richmond area.
Crawford was born on June 22, 1957, lived in the Courtney Avenue area and was affiliated with the Trinity Baptist Church on Strader Drive, according to the coroner’s office.
Anyone with information about relatives or friends of Crawford is asked to call UK Hospital at 859-323-5818 or coroner Gary Ginn at 859-455-5700.
