Newtown Pike project approaches its South Broadway destination

Though a section of Lexington’s Newtown Pike extension to South Broadway has nearly reached its destination, there is still about a year of work left in this phase.
The entire section is scheduled to be completed in September 2017, state transportation officials said. The road may look largely finished now, but the project also includes the extension of DeRoode Street, widening of South Broadway and the construction of a large box culvert and several retaining walls.
The project began more than 10 years ago and is being completed in phases. The current phase involvesconstruction of the four-lane boulevard from Versailles Road to South Broadway through the old Davis Bottom neighborhood.
The project has required the acquisition of 20 to 25 houses and the relocation of those families.
When completed, Newtown Pike and Oliver Lewis Way will connect Interstates 75/64 around northwest Lexington to South Broadway near the University of Kentucky campus.
The final section that will go from Scott Street to South Limestone has not yet been funded beyond design and some environmental studies, said Natasha Lacy, a spokeswoman for the state Transportation Cabinet. State transportation officials are in the process of applying for a grant for the final section, she said.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
