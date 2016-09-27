Two Lexington hospitals, some doctors’ offices experience phone problems

Two Lexington hospitals are experiencing problems with their phone system.
KentuckyOne Health issued a news release Tuesday afternoon saying that St. Joseph Hospital, St. Joseph East and physician offices at 211 Fountain Court are all having phone difficulties.
Patients who are having trouble getting through should call 844-303-9355, the organization said.
“This issue is not affecting medical and emergency services,” KentuckyOne Health spokesman David McArthur said in the release, noting that the hospitals and their offices were still functioning properly. “We are working to address this issue and hope to have it resolved soon.”
