Barry Saturday drops out of Lexington’s District 4 council race

Barry Saturday announced Wednesday that he is dropping out of Lexington’s District 4 council race.
Saturday, who was challenging incumbent Urban County Councilwoman Susan Lamb, said he has not been able to devote the time needed to campaign because of health and family commitments.
Saturday unsuccessfully ran for the seat in 2014. District 4 is an area between Tates Creek and Nicholasville roads that includes the Lansdowne, Zandale and Shadeland neighborhoods.
Ballots for the Nov. 8 general election have already been certified. That means Saturday’s name will still appear on the ballot. Votes cast for him will not be counted. Saturday said Wednesday he planned to file official paperwork withdrawing from the race later Wednesday afternoon.
Saturday’s withdrawal means there will be only one contested council race this fall — in District 2. Councilwoman Shevawn Akers, who is in her second term, faces challenger Sasha Love Higgins, a first-time candidate.
