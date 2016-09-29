Kathy Plomin to be sworn in to Lexington’s District 12 seat

Kathy Plomin will be sworn in as Lexington’s new 12th District councilwoman at a ceremony on Wednesday, Lexington officials announced.
Plomin replaces Russ Hensley, who resigned from his seat last week and announced he was withdrawing from the Nov. 8 general election. Plomin was Hensley’s only opponent.
Plomin, a former WKYT-TV and United Way executive, will represent much of Fayette County’s rural area as the newest member of the Lexington Urban County Council. The ceremony will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the lobby of city hall at 200 E. Main St.
Beth Musgrave: 859-231-3205, @HLCityhall
