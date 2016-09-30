Feds, city of Lexington devote more resources to put heroin dealers behind bars

Lexington police and federal prosecutors announced Friday they were stepping up efforts to go after dealers who supplied drugs to people who overdose.
Lexington Police Chief Mark Barnard said the department has now devoted two full-time officers to go after dealers who supplied drugs that resulted in overdoses. The department has recently doubled the number of officers in its narcotics unit, Barnard said.
In addition, the two men said the city and the federal government are working together on a new intervention for survivors of overdoses with the goal of getting more people into treatment and more drug dealers behind bars.
The partnership was announced Friday at a press conference at the U.S. attorney’s office.
Harvey said that over the past 18 months, federal prosecutors have successfully prosecuted 20 people who provided drugs to overdose victims. On Thursday, Gill Dewayne Garrett of Versailles was sentenced to 20 years for giving fentanyl to a Woodford County woman who died of an overdose.
Heroin use has exploded in many areas of Kentucky, including Lexington. Overdoses from heroin or a combination of heroin and fentanyl, a powerful pain killer, continue to climb. In Fayette County, 80 overdose deaths were related to heroin or fentanyl, according to statistics Friday. In 2011, only five deaths were related to heroin-related overdoses. In 2015, the number had grown to 55.
