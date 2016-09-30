Couple gets their something blue at UK tent city wedding

Instead of church bells, a tiered cake and a white dress, Vicki Harvey and Ray Branham had cheers from rabid University of Kentucky fans, blue cupcakes and athletic gear at their wedding Friday afternoon at the Big Blue Madness tent city on campus.
The couple was formally married in front of Memorial Stadium just hours before tickets for Big Blue Madness went on sale. Harvey and Branham were the first in line, having pitched their tent Monday. The couple has known one another for more than 15 years.
Branham is a warehouse manager, and Harvey works for ATS Construction.
Landing that first spot in line was the last bit of inspiration Branham needed to ask Harvey to marry him.
“It was exciting. I love spending it with the UK fans,” Harvey said.
The wedding ceremony was attended by more than 60 people. Despite attempts by the media, coach John Calipari did not attend.
