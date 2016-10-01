Two men die in wreck on Interstate 75 in Fayette County

Two people died in an early-morning crash on Interstate 75 in Fayette County on Saturday.
The Fayette County coroner’s office said Michael Jones, 40, of Leslie County, and Chad Taylor, 42, of Whitley County, were involved in a two-vehicle collision. Both died at the scene.
Lexington police Lt. Jackie Newman said the men were the drivers of two vehicles that were both southbound at a high rate of speed when the crash occurred at mile marker 120 at about 1 a.m.
“They were likely racing,” she said.
Two passengers were hospitalized, one with life-threatening injuries, Newman said.
She said traffic was diverted at mile marker 126 in Scott County while officers investigated.
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
Comments