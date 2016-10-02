Week ahead: Bourbon Social, Keeneland Fall Meet, Battle of Perryville and more

Thursday
Bourbon, bourbon and more bourbon…
Four bourbon-centric events will be held at venues around Lexington through Sunday during The Bourbon Social. The main event on Saturday at the Aviation Museum of Kentucky features a sampling of over 100 bourbons, whiskeys, and other barrel-aged beer, wine and spirits. For ticket info, go to Thebourbonsocial.com.
Phoenix Festival
The East End celebrates its rich horse racing history 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Isaac Murphy Memorial Art Garden, Third Street at Midland Avenue. Events will include a photo exhibit of the Kentucky Association track where the Phoenix Stakes began. The track closed in 1933, three years before Keeneland opened. (Facebook.com/phoenixrisinglexington)
TGIFriday
Keeneland’s at the post for its Fall Meet
One of Lexington’s signature events, the Keeneland Fall Meet, opens and continues through Oct. 29 with races Wednesday through Sunday. Gates open at 11 a.m.; the first post is 1:05 p.m. Keeneland Race Course is at 4201 Versailles Road. $5 general admission, free for ages 12 and younger. (Keeneland.com)
Saturday
Commemorating the Battle of Perryville
See a re-enactment of the 1862 Civil War battle at Perryville Battlefield State Historic Site, 1825 Battlefield Road, Perryville. The park opens at 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Activities include demonstrations of infantry, cavalry and artillery; and tours. $5-20, free ages 5 and younger. (Perryvillebattlefield.org)
Church craft festival one of city’s most popular
One of Lexington’s best-loved craft shows, the South Elkhorn Christian Church Fall Festival, is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the church, 4343 Harrodsburg Road. More than 150 booths, and food vendors will be on site. Free. (Southelkhorncc.org)
