Baptist Health Lexington Cancer Center garden, designed by Jon Carloftis, is dedicated to his mom, Lucille Bowling Carloftis

In a Sept. 15 ceremony, Baptist Health Lexington dedicated a garden on the lower level of its new Cancer Center to Lucille Bowling Carloftis, a Rockcastle County cancer survivor treated at Baptist Health Lexington 22 years ago.
The honoree is the mother of award-winning garden designer Jon Carloftis, who donated the design of the garden to the hospital. Lucille Bowling Carloftis and about 80 family members and friends attended the dedication ceremony, which coincided with a public open house for the new Cancer Center.
In designing the garden, Jon Carloftis deviated from his customary “neat and clipped” look, instead opting for a wild, woodland appearance reminiscent of his mother’s Clay County roots and her strong, independent spirit.
Designed for respite and relief, the garden can be appreciated from inside, or patients and family members can step outside to rest on surrounding benches and enjoy the scenery as well as the peaceful gurgle from three stone fountains.
A plaque in the garden mentions Lucille Bowling Carloftis’ “willful spirit” and expresses hope that “others find comfort, healing and serenity” in her name.
Comments