Kentucky Great Writers Series continues Tuesday at Carnegie Center

The Kentucky Great Writers Series, which connects authors to readers and writers, continues at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning, 251 West Second Street.
The free event will feature readings from Fenton Johnson’s “The Man Who Loved Birds,” Dave Harrity’s “Our Father in the Year of the Wolf,” and Jesse Donaldson’s “The More They Disappear.”
An open microphone session starts at 5:30 p.m., and at 6 p.m. the readings by featured authors will begin. For more on the series and the authors, go to Carnegiecenterlex.org.
Comments