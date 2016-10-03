Lexington launches Green Check Program and recognizes inaugural businesses

Lexington has announced a new sustainable business certification program that recognizes businesses for their green initiatives and helps expand sustainability efforts. Six businesses were recognized for piloting the program: Bullhorn Creative, Good Foods Co-op, Habitat for Humanity, Lexmark, RossTarrant Architects and Trane.
“We are excited to see such diversity represented in this inaugural class of Green Check Members,” said Dowell Hoskins-Squier, Lexington’s Environmental Quality and Public Works Commissioner.
The six inaugural Green Check Member businesses demonstrate a commitment to increased sustainability within their facilities and operations. Examples of initiatives from the pilot businesses include parking lot renovations with permeable pavers, installation of rain gardens, upgrades to energy-efficient lighting, office compost programs, and promotion of alternative transportation. RossTarrant Architects, host site of the Green Check launch, renovated its office space to earn LEED Gold and Energy Star certifications. Beyond these high-impact features, there are lots of actions that individual team members can take to improve sustainability in the workplace.
Green Check is a program of the city of Lexington, managed by Bluegrass Greensource. For more information, including how to become Green Check Certified, go to LexingtonKy.gov/GreenCheck.
