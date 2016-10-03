Fayette County

Walk to Remember to bring attention to infant loss

Those who have lost a baby due to miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, stillbirth or newborn death are invited to participate in A Walk to Remember at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Lexington Cemetery at 833 West Main Street.

To participate, RSVP to Deborah Mueller at 859-639-6904 or dmueller@bhsi.com by Tuesday. Participants should arrive at 1:30 p.m. for registration.

Parking will be around Section C and the Henry Clay Memorial. Activities will include a welcoming address, a one-mile walk, poetry reading, recognition of infants and an opportunity for parents to share. The walk will be held rain or shine.

