Lex-Care: Mother of three needs help to pay utility bill

Elaina Howard, with Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government Family Services, referred a 35-year-old mother of three to Lex-Care for assistance with a past-due utility bill.
The client recently moved into Section 8 housing and has an unpaid utility bill that could jeopardize her government-subsidized housing if left unpaid. She is currently seeking employment, and babysits and does volunteer work in the meantime.
Howard said the client will be financially stable if she receives assistance with this bill.
You can help: Lex-Care Inc., P.O. Box 1328, Lexington, KY 40588. Contact Lex-Care at (859) 699-9859, Lexcare.org or Lexcare.org@gmail.com.
