One driver was killed and another was injured Monday in a two-car crash at North Broadway and 12th Street in Lexington.
Both drivers were taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital after the crash, Lexington Fire Maj. Jamie Tinsley said. James L. Fogle, 87, died soon after arriving at the hospital, according to the Fayette County coroner’s office..
Firefighters climbed into the car to perform CPR on Fogle until crews extricated him from the badly damaged car, Tinsley said. Firefighters continued CPR as Fogleon the driver as he was taken to the hospital.
Investigators said it appeared that Foglethink the man drove into the path of the other car as he turned from 12th Street onto North Broadway, police Lt. Jackie Newman said. The other driver’s injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.
All lanes of North Broadway were closed for about an hour, Newman said. No charges were anticipated.
