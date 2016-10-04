Police search for driver after pedestrian struck, killed in Lexington

A man died early Tuesday after he was hit by a vehicle on North Broadway near New Circle Road, and police are looking for the driver.
The man died of multiple injuries at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital at 2:44 a.m., according to the Fayette County coroner’s office. Lexington police and the coroner’s office are working to identify the man.
An autopsy was scheduled Tuesday in Frankfort, according to the coroner’s office.
Police are looking for a red Chevy Impala with possible damage to the windshield and passenger side mirror, WKYT reports. The victim might have been homeless, the station reported. He was found in the road.
