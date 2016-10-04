Netflix brings Gilmore Girls’ Luke’s Diner to two Lexington coffee houses; free goods available

“Gilmore Girls” fans with a Lorelai-level caffeine addiction will be able to swing by one of two Luke’s Diner pop-ups in Lexington on Wednesday for a free cup of coffee.
The pop-ups are part of a promotion by Netflix to tout the upcoming reboot of the fan-favorite television show and celebrate the day “Gilmore Girls” first aired in 2000. The four-episode Netflix reboot, “Gilmore Girls: A Day in the Life,” picks up several years after the conclusion of the show, which centered around single mother Lorelai Gilmore and her daughter, Rory.
Netflix reached out to several coffee shops in the area this summer and ultimately decided to partner with Southland Perk on Southland Drive and Coffee Times Coffee House on Regency Road. As a part of the partnership, each shop will transform into the fictional Stars Hollow establishment with decorations, flannel and backward baseball caps.
Luke Gifford, owner of Southland Perk, said he was thrilled when he was contacted by Netflix.
“I just jumped at the opportunity,” Gifford said. “They asked us if we had any Gilmore Girls fans, and all of our employees absolutely love ‘Gilmore Girls,’ as do I.”
Every free cup of coffee will include potential giveaways and a “Gilmore Girls” sleeve that is decorated with quotes pulled from the show’s seven seasons and the upcoming reboot. Each shop was given enough supplies for 200 cups of regular coffee.
Southland Perk has had calls from fans around the state, including some Frankfort and Bowling Green fans, who are planning to make the trip on Wednesday.
“We’re definitely encouraging people to dress up in flannels or backwards hats,” Gifford said. “We’ll do just a huge Luke Danes cosplay.”
All of the employees at Southland Perk and Coffee Times Coffee House will be channeling the gruff-but-lovable diner owner as well, complete with Luke’s Diner aprons, baseball caps provided by Netflix and “a lot of witty banter, hopefully,” Gifford said.
“I actually just a couple of weeks ago just came up to my employees and was like, ‘So, what do you guys think about a ‘Gilmore Girls’ day?’ and they just flipped at the idea,” Gifford said.
The national promotion includes a social media campaign, said Jenna Wiseman, a manager at Coffee Times Coffee House. Codes printed on the free custom coffee cups will unlock a special Snapchat filter for 24 hours.
“It’s kind of funny that we’re locally owned and getting to be a part of something big like this that Netflix is doing,” Wiseman said. “Hopefully it will be a really fun opportunity to give out coffee and get some new customers.”
Southland Perk will begin giving out free coffee at 7 a.m. Wednesday and continue all day or until they run out of supplies. Coffee Times Coffee House will begin when it opens at 7:30 a.m. and continue until noon or while supplies last.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
