Help solve the Crime of the Week and catch the Suspect of the Week

If you have information about either the Crime of the Week or the Suspect of the Week, do not try to take action on your own. Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
Crime of the Week
This week’s Crime of the Week is theft from a city Parks and Recreation building. On Aug. 17, a parks and recreation department manager arrived at work at 3560 Shamrock Lane to find that the building had been burglarized. Several Stihl chainsaws had been stolen.
Bluegrass Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the solving of this crime.
Suspect of the Week
This week’s Suspect of the Week is Raymond Earl Leary, 37, wanted for absconding from federal supervised probation. Leary is described as black, standing 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 250 pounds.
If you have information about Leary, call Crime Stoppers at 859 253-2020 or toll-free at 1-877-970-2020. To place a free call on your AT&T cellphone, press *2020.
