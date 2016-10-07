Kentucky fire, power crews head south to help fight Matthew

Crews from Lexington’s fire department and Kentucky-based utility companies are heading south to help with power outages and other destruction caused by Hurricane Matthew.
Three Lexington Fire Department personnel were joining an Ohio response team and were expected to be in Lakeland, Fla., Friday, said Lexington Battalion Chief Joe Best.
More than 500,000 homes and businesses in Florida did not have power early Friday.
In addition, more than 80 employees from The Kentucky Electric Cooperative left early Friday for South Carolina and an area between Gainesville and Jacksonville, Fla
Other crews could be dispatched south if needed, said Robert Thornton, a member of the cooperative’s safety and loss prevention team.
“Georgia has not pre-staged crews at this time, but if something happens on the coast, other Kentucky crews could potentially be dispatched as well,” Thornton said.
Crews from Kentucky Utilities and LG&E left earlier this week to assist Florida Power and Light. More than 140 people in crews from Lexington, Louisville, Mount Sterling and Richmond were called in to help, according to a written release from Kentucky Utilities.
The company participates in a nationwide mutual assistance organization in which a collection of utility companies assist other utilities in times of natural disaster.
