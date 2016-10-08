Sculpture at Horse Park to be spiffed up for Man o’ War’s 100th birthday

A more-than-30-year-old bronze sculpture of Man o’ War at the Kentucky Horse Park will get a new coat in time for the legendary horse’s 100th birthday in March 2017.
A team from Casting Arts & Technology in Cincinnati visited the statute recently to begin preparations for the repatination of the sculpture. Repatination is the removal of patina, or an oxidized surface. Herbert Haseltine raised the money for the project.
The statue, which stands just inside the park grounds, first stood over Man o’ War’s original grave at Faraway Farm, where he died in 1947. Both his grave and his statue were moved to the Kentucky Horse Park in 1977, according to the park’s website. The date on the sculpture is 1948.
Born on March 29, 1917, in Lexington, Man o’ War is considered one of the greatest racehorses of all time. He won 20 of 21 races and $249,465 in purses. Haseltine was a Harvard-educated sculptor who was known for his equestrian sculptures.
Beth Musgrave: 859-231-3205, @HLCityhall
Comments