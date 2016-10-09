Week ahead: Big Blue Madness, Mt. Sterling Courts Days, Bourbon Chase and more

Monday
Kentucky Fashion Week
Events at Cheapside Park, 21c Museum Hotel and the Kentucky Theatre. Presented by the Lexington Fashion Collaborative through Thursday. Fashion and award show admission $35-$55. 859-213-1947; Eventbright.com.
Tuesday
Last chance to register to vote in Nov. 8 election
If you are not a registered voter, the deadline is here for the Nov. 8 general election. You may register in person at your local county clerk’s office or find a computer and go to Elect.ky.gov/registertovote.
Wednesday
‘An Intimate Moment with William Hamilton’
A collection of works by the former New Yorker cartoonist and playwright, including many pieces never publicly shown, will be on view at the Headley-Whitney Museum of Art, 4435 Old Frankfort Pike through Nov. 6. Hamilton, who lived for a time in Lexington, died six months ago in a car crash. Admission is $10 for adults; $8 for seniors and students; free for ages 10 and younger. (Headley-whitney.org)
TGIFriday
Chow down at the Herald-Leader
Lexington’s favorite food trucks will roll into the Lexington Herald-Leader front parking lot from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 100 Midland Avenue. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Newspapers in Education program. Street parking is available on Indiana Avenue and Short Street as well as the Herald-Leader back lot, accessed on Midland Avenue. (Facebook.com/bluegrassfoodtruckassociation)
200,000 shoppers, 1,500 vendors at Court Days
Court Days in downtown Mount Sterling started in the 1700s as an annual market day to trade animals and guns. These days you’ll find food, crafts, antiques, live music and more. Check it out 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday through Oct. 17. (Mtsterlingcourtdays.com)
Are you ready for some Big Blue Madness?
With a sold-out Rupp Arena, Kentucky coaches John Calipari and Matthew Mitchell are sure to put on an entertaining show as the Wildcats celebrate the opening of basketball practice. This will be the 12th time Madness has been held at Rupp Arena, which is celebrating its 40th year. (7 p.m.; SEC Network)
Saturday
Bourbon Chase reaches the finish line
The Bourbon Chase, a 200-mile relay race through the grounds of historic bourbon distilleries and across horse country, will end with a finish-line celebration next to Triangle Park in downtown Lexington. The free celebration will feature live music, food vendors and samples of bourbon. (Bourbonchase.com)
On the trail of Halloween fun…
Children 12 and younger can have some fun at Little Goblins Galore from 1 to 5 p.m. at McConnell Springs, 416 Rebmann Lane. Kids may wear their Halloween costumes as they trick-or-treat along a trail. In addition, there will be a petting zoo and carnival games. Admission is $5 per child, free for parents/guardians. More info: 859-288-2900.
