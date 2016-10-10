Parkinson’s group to hold educational event on Nov. 11

The Lexington Area Parkinson’s Support Group, a nonprofit, volunteer-led organization, will present its fourth annual Gathering for the Good: Living Life to the Fullest with Parkinson’s Disease. This educational event is for people with Parkinson’s and their care partners, and will be from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Boone Center on the University of Kentucky campus.
The keynote speaker will be Dr. Alberto Espay, a movement disorders specialist. Presentations will include a research study update by Dr. John Slevin. There will be exhibitors specializing in Parkinson’s disease services and a silent auction. The event and lunch are free, but advance registration is required. To register, call Elaine Keith at 859-277-1040 or email her at keith284@twc.com. To find out more about Parkinson’s group programs and activities, go to Parkinsonslexington.com.
Comments