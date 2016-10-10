Have a great idea to make Lexington better? You could get part of $5 million grant

Do you have a great idea to make Lexington a more successful city?
The Knight Cities Challenge wants to hear from you.
Now in its third year, the national initiative from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation seeks innovative ideas to make Lexington more vibrant. Winners will receive a portion of a $5 million grant. Ideas from 25 other cities will compete for a portion of the $5 million. The ideas should focus on one of three key areas —attracting and keeping talented people, expanding economic opportunities in areas that have been underserved or spurring and encouraging more civic involvement.
Applications will be accepted through Nov. 3 at knightcities.org.
Two Lexington projects were awarded Knight Cities Challenge grants in March 2016. One of those projects focused on transforming Phoenix Park and Central Library into a place where children and families from diverse backgrounds can congregate. The second involved using different ideas to create more vibrancy and use in an underused area of the Lextran Transit Center on Vine Street.
