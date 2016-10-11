Ag Day at Locust Trace Agriscience Center

Sassy the cow was visited by Spencer Waller, age 14, Xavion Lewis, right and Bryson Lilly, age 13, (behind them at far right) at Locust Trace Agriscience Center in Lexington, Ky, on Oct. 11, 2016. Eight graders from Southern Middle School were touring the school as part of Ag Day to learn about the programs and classes offered.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Southern Middle School toured the livestock area to get up close to pigs at Locust Trace Agriscience Center in Lexington, Ky, on Oct. 11, 2016. Eight graders from Southern Middle School were touring the school as part of Ag Day to learn about the programs and classes offered.
Damien Lehman, left and Colson Cornett examined preserved equine brains at Locust Trace Agriscience Center in Lexington, Ky, on Oct. 11, 2016. Eight graders from Southern Middle School were touring the school as part of Ag Day to learn about the programs and classes offered.
Locust Trace students introduced Noname, a horse, to Southern Middle School eight graders at Locust Trace Agriscience Center in Lexington, Ky, on Oct. 11, 2016. Eight graders from Southern Middle School were touring the school as part of Ag Day.
