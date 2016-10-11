Lexington firefighters looking for North Pole

The Lexington Fraternal Order of Firefighters says they’re trying to find their equivalent of the North Pole, a place to stash all the toys they’ll deliver to needy children this Christmas.
The firefighters said in a news release that they are in need of a location to use as a collection and distribution center for their 2016 toy drive, which starts next week.
The ideal building would be available for the firefighters’ use between Oct. 17 and Jan. 1 and would have restrooms, heat, ample parking and at least 15,000 square feet. Designated office space is helpful but not required, the organization said.
“Even though it’s called the Firefighter’s Toy Program, it’s really a community effort,” Lexington Fire Chief Kristin Chilton said in a news release. “We couldn’t pull this off without the support and generosity of others.”
The firefighters have been running the toy program for 85 years. Last year, they provided gifts to more than 1,000 children.
Anyone with a building that might be suitable may contact firefighter Todd Houston at 859-523-9576 or e-mail houstont@lexingtonky.gov.
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
