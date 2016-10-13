Man killed in I-75 crash Saturday identified

The identity of a man killed in a Lexington crash on Saturday was released Thursday by the Fayette County coroner’s office.
Jason L. Washer, 36, of Burlington was driving south on Interstate 75 near Spindletop when the crash occurred at 8:05 a.m., according to the coroner’s office. He died at 9:25 a.m. Saturday.
An autopsy was performed Sunday and Washer was released to Fender Funeral Directors in Lexington after his identity was confirmed, according to the coroner’s office.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
