Preparation for Fall Festival at the Arboretum

The second annual Party for the Pumpkins Fall Family Festival will be celebrated at The Arboretum on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 2 to 6 p.m. This family event will feature a straw maze; an exhibitor tent (including apple tasting and home canning techniques); seasonal crafts and activities for children; owls and other raptors; and a darkened tent containing over 300 painted and carved pumpkins created by UK student organizations and area school groups. Event admission is $7 per person (children under age 2 are admitted free of charge) and includes entry to the Kentucky Children’s Garden, 2 snack vouchers, and (while supplies last) a pumpkin for each family to take home and carve.
Staff Report
Comments