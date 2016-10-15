Cleanup at Cove Haven Cemetery

Lexington police and volunteers helped clean up and make repairs at Cove Haven Cemetery on Whitney Avenue. off Georgetown Road Saturday morning. Cove Haven was established in 1907 as a predominantly black burial site.
City workers used heavy equipment to remove debris near the entrance as Lexington police and volunteers helped clean up and make necessary repairs at Cove Haven Cemetery on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
Olivia Davis-Leo and her children Cara, 6, and James, 3, cleaned a grave marker as Lexington Police and volunteers helped clean up and make necessary repairs at Cove Haven Cemetery Saturday morning, October 15, 2016.
Roger Coleman cleaned the grave marker of veteran Beverly Taylor, who served in both World Wars before dying at 97 in 1992, as Lexington Police and volunteers helped clean up and make necessary repairs at Cove Haven Cemetery Saturday morning, October 15, 2016.
Dustin Hall, 14, raked leaves as Lexington Police and volunteers helped clean up and make necessary repairs at Cove Haven Cemetery Saturday morning, October 15, 2016.
Lisa Stuckey, who has five family members buried on the grounds, cleaned the headstone of a veteran at Cove Haven Cemetery Saturday morning, October 15, 2016.
Crystal Saylor sprayed a bleach and water solution on a grave marker before it was cleaned at Cove Haven Cemetery on Saturday morning, October 15, 2016.
Matt Goins