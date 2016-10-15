Fayette County

October 15, 2016 8:01 PM

Woman shot twice in ‘disorder between neighbors’ in Lexington

By Karla Ward

A Lexington woman was shot twice on Saturday afternoon but is expected to recover.

The woman and a man were involved in “a disorder between neighbors” on McCullough Drive when the man shot the woman in the hand and thigh just before 2 p.m., police Lt. Paul Boyles said.

Boyles said the woman was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

He said the woman “was very uncooperative” with police, but a man turned himself in at police headquarters Saturday afternoon and was being questioned about the incident.

