Woman shot twice in ‘disorder between neighbors’ in Lexington

A Lexington woman was shot twice on Saturday afternoon but is expected to recover.
The woman and a man were involved in “a disorder between neighbors” on McCullough Drive when the man shot the woman in the hand and thigh just before 2 p.m., police Lt. Paul Boyles said.
Boyles said the woman was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
He said the woman “was very uncooperative” with police, but a man turned himself in at police headquarters Saturday afternoon and was being questioned about the incident.
