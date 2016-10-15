Motorcyclist sustains life-threatening injuries in Lexington crash

A motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries in a crash on Alumni Drive on Saturday.
The motorcyclist was headed inbound on Alumni Drive at 1:22 p.m. when he collided with a car that was outbound on Alumni attempting to turn left onto Yellowstone Parkway, police Lexington police Lt. Paul Boyles said.
The motorcyclist, who hit the passenger side of the car, was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital with a “pretty severe life-threatening head injury.”
Boyles said it was not clear whether the man was wearing a helmet.
The woman and two children in the car were not hurt, Boyles said.
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
Comments