Week ahead: Final presidential debate, Blue-White scrimmage and more

Tuesday
The ‘Long Island Medium’ visits Rupp
Theresa Caputo, best known as a medium on the TLC reality TV series, ‘Long Island Medium’, will bring her spirit channeling show to Rupp Arena at 7:30 p.m. $41.75-$91.75. (Ticketmaster.com)
Wednesday
Clinton, Trump, round No. 3
The third and final presidential debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump will be moderated by Fox News’ Chris Wallace. (9 p.m.; Broadcast on all the networks and cable news channels)
TGIFriday
Kentucky vs. Kentucky
Get an early look at the UK men’s basketball squad during the annual Blue-White scrimmage, 7 p.m. at Rupp Arena. ($5-10; Ticketmaster.com). If you cannot make it down to Rupp, it will be shown on the SEC Network.
Harvest Moon Block Party
A evening of live music featuring The Ragbirds, Blind Corn Liquor Pickers, Trucker Hat Coalition and more. It’s at 7 p.m. at Al’s Bar, 601 North Limestone. $15. (Themoonshinersball.com/harvest-moon-block-party)
R.C. May Photography Lecture Series: Judy Linn
Linn is best known for her photographs made from 1969 to the mid-70s of the dynamic New York art scene. Subjects included friends, singer and poet Patti Smith, photographer Robert Mapplethorpe, and playwright and actor Sam Shepard. Linn will speak at 4 p.m. at the University of Kentucky Gatton College of Business and Economics, 550 South Limestone. Admission is free. (Finearts.uky.edu/art-museum)
Ben Sollee showcases his creative music
The Kentucky cellist who is classically trained but produces a wide range of creative music from folk to blues to rock, performs at 8 p.m. at the Christ Church Cathedral, 166 Market Street. ($20-40; Lexingtonlyric.com)
